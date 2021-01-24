Plenty Of Sun In Florida Sunday

Sunday features good sun with a few clouds and maybe a stray east coast shower on a gentle ocean breeze. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will continue our pattern of good sun and clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.