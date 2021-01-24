Home Weather Plenty Of Sun In Florida Sunday

Plenty Of Sun In Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features good sun with a few clouds and maybe a stray east coast shower on a gentle ocean breeze.  Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will continue our pattern of good sun and clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and slightly cooler temperatures.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

