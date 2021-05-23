Plenty Of Sun For Florida

Sunday features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring sunny skies and a nice breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will continue our stretch of sunny days. Look for a brisk ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of hot sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Ana is holding its own in the Atlantic. At midday on Saturday, Ana was located about 175 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Ana had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving west at 3 miles per hour. This system is expected to move more rapidly to the northeast on Sunday and dissipate early in the workweek. Elsewhere, the low in the Gulf of Mexico has come ashore in southeastern Texas. This system will bring heavy rain and the potential for dangerous flooding to portions of Texas and Louisiana.