Plenty Of HOT Sun For Florida Saturday

Saturday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and a gusty and warm breeze near the Atlantic coast. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will see lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds at times. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s again.