Pleasant Sun Wednesday Around Florida

Wednesday will be pleasant and dry, with lots of sun and a few mostly east coast clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low to mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be another pleasant January day with lots of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and maybe a stray could. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a nice day with plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.