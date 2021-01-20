Home Weather Pleasant Sun Wednesday Around Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday will be pleasant and dry, with lots of sun and a few mostly east coast clouds at times.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low to mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be another pleasant January day with lots of sun and a few clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and maybe a stray could.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a nice day with plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

