Planning a Snowy Winter Vacation? Make Sure to Pack These Essentials

Once again, winter is right around the corner. For some of you, this will mean one thing: a winter getaway to a snowy climate. Nothing more says “Christmas” than a snowy, winter wonderland. However, if you are going to a freezing environment, then you need to give careful consideration about what you pack in your suitcase, as this could really impact how much you enjoy your time away. Check out the list below of things you need to take with you so that you have a wonderful getaway.

Winter Accessories

First up on the list is winter accessories. This means knitted hats, scarves, gloves, and so on. These items will not only keep you warm but if you coordinate, they will look great too. Don’t forget to bring along some sunglasses too, as although the weather may be cold, the sun still emits damaging UV rays.

Gloves are especially important in freezing conditions, as our hands are incredibly susceptible to the cold. If they are overexposed, they are at risk of becoming numb and getting frostbite. That’s why ​​finding warm winter gloves should be at the top of your priority list before you go on your wintery trip.

Sturdy Footwear

Footwear is one of the most important items on this list. If you’re in a snowy area, you’re best off with good quality, protective snow boots. These should be waterproof, durable, and not too heavy. If you fail to take strong footwear with you, it could ruin your trip. You’re not going to want to spend much time outside if your feet are in discomfort, as it will have an awful knock-on effect overall.

Hot Water Bottle

There’s nothing better than a hot water bottle to warm you up on a cold evening. This will not only be welcome when you get in from a day out, but it will also be a super way to keep your bed toasty at night. You could even consider taking portable, mini hand warmers out with you to give you a heat boost in the snow.

Layers

Layers are your friend in cold weather. Even when you’re in your accommodation, you are going to want to have plenty of clothing items that you can easily build up to keep you cozy. Don’t forget your thick socks, leg warmers, blankets, and warm pajamas to sleep in. Also consider bringing along some lightweight thermal items that are designed to lock heat in without being too restricting.

Sunscreen

As we mentioned previously, the sun is still a risk factor when in snowy areas. In some cases, it can actually be more prominent, as sunlight reflects off of snow, making it more intense. This poses a risk to your eyes and skin. Due to this, make sure to always top up exposed skin with sunscreen to protect you.

The more comfortable you are on your getaway, the better time you will have. Taking these items with you on your snowy vacation will ensure that you are happy and healthy when you’re away from home.