Pier Fishing in Miami, Florida: Where to Go & What to Know

It’s no secret that Miami has great fishing. The city’s diverse fisheries, warm climate, and large charter fleet make it the perfect place to wet a line. But what about pier fishing in Miami? For a town that has it all, it can be surprisingly tough to find a good fishing pier. We’re here to help, with a few top locations and useful info on the area’s pier fishing scene.

Common Questions About Pier Fishing in Miami

Do you need a fishing license?

It depends. You don’t need a license on state-licensed fishing piers. This is because the pier itself has a permit that covers everybody fishing on it, similar to how charter boats work in Florida. However, not all fishing piers are licensed. The rule of thumb is that if you have to pay to fish, you’re usually covered. However, you should always ask the staff to be sure.

What’s the best time to fish?

Sunrise and sunset are productive times for pier fishing. Night fishing is also great, especially for nocturnal hunters like Snook, Tarpon, and Sharks. The problem is that many piers close at night. Most state parks are open from sunrise until sunset. If that’s the case where you’re going, get through the doors first thing. “The early bird catches the worm.” Or in this case, the fish.

What fish can you catch?

The most common catches on Miami’s piers are small Grunts and Snappers. You can also find Barracuda, Flounder, Jacks, Spanish Mackerel, and more. Nurse and Lemon Sharks are a regular sight, but targeting them is often prohibited. Variety is the name of the game here. You probably won’t catch a monster, but you can land a dozen species in a day.

Top Fishing Piers in Miami

Newport Fishing Pier

Address: 16501 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Newport Fishing Pier is a 600′ long, fully-licensed fishing pier that costs $5 per angler and $2 per non-angler per day. It has rod holders, cleaning tables, and line recycling. There’s also a restaurant and a shop where you can rent rods. You’re better off getting bait elsewhere if you can, though.

The great thing about Newport Pier is that it’s open all night. It’s the perfect place to beat the heat in summer, or avoid the crowds pretty much any time of year. The flip side is that it gets very busy during the day when the restaurant’s open.

South Pointe Park Pier

Address: 1 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

This is the best place for pier fishing in Miami Beach. South Pointe Park sits right on Government Cut, so the water gets pretty deep. You can only fish on designated parts of the pier, but they’re clearly marked. People also fish off the rocks that run alongside it into deeper water.

The pier itself has cleaning stations and line disposal. It’s open from 7:30 until sunset and is completely free. There’s no tackle shop here, so you’ll have to pick up all your equipment and licenses before you arrive.

North Bayshore Park

Address: 12220 N Bayshore Dr, North Miami

Not exactly a pier, more like a walkway with cleaning stations and spots to fish. This is still a lovely place to make a few casts, though. There’s plenty of structure around the fishing spots, so you’ll find lots of small reef fish on the end of your line. What’s more, it’s free!

The thing that makes North Bayshore Park special is the view. You can look out toward Key Biscayne and see the ships passing through Broad Causeway Drawbridge. Space is limited, though, so get here early for a good spot. The park is open from sunrise until sunset and you need a license to fish.

A Great Way to Spend the Day

Miami is an awesome destination for traveling anglers. Local piers let you enjoy a few hours of downtime and get a taste of the area’s fishing. If you’re looking to land a trophy, you’ll always be better off on a charter. But if all you’re after is a little fun and a great view, they’re perfect.