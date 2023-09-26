Pickleball Is Loud–The People Behind The Trendy Sport Say They’re Trying To Fix It

By Jessica Golden

America’s fastest-growing sport is looking to be … quieter?

The governing body of the sport, USA Pickleball, announced on Monday a new initiative to get pickleball to pipe down by investing in changes to the acoustics of the sport.

The organization will work with manufacturers and facilities to come up with solutions that will allow the sport to continue its rapid growth.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines the elements of tennis, ping pong and badminton. It’s played with a plastic ball with holes in it that resembles a wiffle ball. While the sport was created in the 1960s, it recently gained steam during the pandemic, as people looked for ways to get exercise outdoors and also be social.

As a result, courts are popping up all over the country, even in people’s backyards and neighborhoods. USA Pickleball says 130 new locations were added per month in 2022 and estimates another 25,000 courts will need to be built to keep up with the demand.

Last year, 36 million people played pickleball, and the sport has grown 158% over the last three years according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Yet, not everyone has caught pickleball fever.

The pop-pop-pop sound that the sport produces with its rapid-fire paddle play has led to neighborhood quarrels, lawsuits and 911 calls. The cacophonous controversy has even prompted the closure of some courts.

“It’s a torture technique,” one pickleball antagonist told The New York Times in June.

In the 70 decibel range, sound experts say it’s not a dangerous amount of noise. But it’s about twice as loud as tennis.

USA Pickleball is looking to quiet the commotion – and cultivate goodwill – by announcing a new “quiet category” for pickleball equipment.

“With the sport’s growth, addressing noise concerns is essential to maintain a positive relationship between residential communities and facility operators,” USA Pickleball CEO Mike Nealy said in a statement. “By working together with manufacturers and the entire industry, we can develop quieter options that benefit everyone,”