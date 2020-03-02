Pet Statistics and How the Pet Industry is Doing In Florida

They are cuddly, funny, sweet, and make us feel gooey on the inside. More often than not, they ease loneliness and help us handle stressful situations in our life. They are both our friends and family.

Some might like dogs more or, like the state of Florida, prefer cats, but no matter the pet you welcomed into your home, they also need proper care.

We might not enjoy seeing our beloved pets through numbers, but sometimes we have to. Often the reality is very different from what we want to believe in. Statistics show that 69% of pets in such communities have never been taken to a vet, and 88% have never been spayed or neutered.

People tend to sweep their problems under the rug, especially when it comes to pets. Yet, these are living creatures who, like us, experience joy as well as pain.

Once we make a commitment to a pet, we should strive to do the best we can and take care of the animal for as long as it remains in our home.

For some lucky pet owners, that means years and years in their beloved pet’s company. That also means a lengthy period or expenses because they need nutrition, grooming, pet carriers, and scratching posts, to name just a few items from the list.

Pets also require vaccinations, medication, and in the worst-case scenario – prolonged vet care. It is necessary to get acquainted with the facts and accompanying figures before you open your home to a pet.

Pet Industry Figures in the US

Have you ever wondered just how much does it cost to keep a dog? Or a cat?

The US pet industry has made $75.30 billion in 2019, with the profit reaching some $19 billion by the end of 2019.

Together with the expanding number of US pet-related businesses (18,762 businesses at the moment), there are also rising trends in the industry such as mobile grooming and healthy pet food and treats pet owners are eager to buy.

According to ASPCA, pet owners are likely to spend around $1,000 during the first year of owning a pet. Over the years, the pet statistics show that these numbers can add up to a hefty sum – and that is without any unexpected health issues.

Why Pet Insurance Might Be a Way to Go

Healthcare is always expensive, be it for humans or animals. Hence the insurance scheme. If your pet gets sick and needs medical care, the costs can escalate quickly.

The fact that this is not just another fad is, once again, proven by figures.

The number of insured animals in 2018 reached 2.43 million, while the pet insurance industry’s earnings in the US has reached $1 billion in 2019. You can expect to pay $44.66 for dog insurance and $27.93 for cat insurance.

Pet Shelter Situation in the US

It might not be evident at first glance, but pet shelters in America are a vital part of the overall pet industry infrastructure. In fact, there are some 3,500 pet shelters in America, alongside 14,000 organizations that take part in rescuing and sheltering pets.

Between six and eight million dogs and cats end up in shelters, a depressing figure to some degree remedied by another – about four million furry babies are adopted from shelters every year. Another 710,000 animals are returned to their owners.

However, many will never consider walking to their local pet shelter and adopting an animal but will rather look into other means of getting a pet, such as buying from a breeder.

In 2018 over 400,000 dogs and cats were taken to one of 158 shelters across Florida and more than $288 million was spent collectively by non-profit and municipal shelters to accommodate them.

And still, only 23% of dogs get adopted from a pet shelter in the US, while 34% of people opt to buy dogs from breeders. About 31% of cats are taken from a shelter, 27% are taken from the streets as strays, as opposed to only 3% who are bought from breeders.

As the figures imply, many of us love our pets dearly and provide everything they need to have a happy life. Without a doubt, the figures also prove that many people take this responsibility lightly. Don’t be a statistic.