Patchy Fog Followed By Unseasonable Mid-80’s

What Happened to Winter?

Wednesday begins with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features lots of sun and a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast begins the day with a mix of sun and clouds which will give way to sunny skies by the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the unseasonable mid 80s.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a cloud or two at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will feature lots of hot sun as our stretch of unseasonably warm February days continues. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will be sunny with a gentle and warm breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another day with lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.