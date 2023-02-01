Home Weather Patchy Fog Followed By Plenty Of Sun (Mid 80’s) And Clouds

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Plenty of Sun

Wednesday morning starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and the interior.  The day features plenty of sun with a few clouds.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s, but some east coast suburban locations could reach the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring lots of sun with just a few clouds at times.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature plenty of sun with a few clouds on a warm breeze that will be gusty near the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and maybe a stray storm — in the morning along the Gulf coast and in the afternoon in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

