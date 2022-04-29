Party Boat Fishing in Islamorada: A Complete Guide

If one word could sum up the “Sportfishing Capital of the World”, it’s diverse. From the inshore flats, across to the reefs, and all the way out to the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean… Islamorada has it all. And with that comes a range of angling options. Today, we’re here to talk to you about party boat fishing in Islamorada.

What is party boat fishing? Who’s it suited to? What can you catch? These are all questions, among many more, that we’ll look to answer as we take you on a tour of party boat fishing in Islamorada. Stay with us, and by the time you’re done reading, you’ll be ready to decide whether a group trip is for you. So let’s dive in!

What to Expect from Party Boat Fishing

Party boat fishing, first and foremost, is fishing aboard a boat with a group of strangers. It’s a decent budget option for those not looking to break the bank, and a great choice for those looking to fish with like-minded people. Solo anglers, often, choose to go party boat fishing, while it can also be a less expensive way of getting the little ones into fishing.

Much like fishing aboard a charter, you’ll have the help of a professional crew. They’ll do everything from cutting and hooking your bait to cleaning and filleting your catch. However, since there could be dozens more people on board, you won’t get that unique attention that a charter provides. Despite this, most party boat captains limit the number of guests to protect against overcrowding, which also makes your line less likely to tangle with other people’s.

Too many lines in the water can spook inshore fish, so party boat fishing in Islamorada often happens offshore. But that’s no problem, as the nearby reefs are incredibly productive, while the deep sea honey holes are just a short ride away. That means that an Islamorada party boat fishing trip is likely to provide you with a diversity that you won’t get elsewhere.

There’s some more good news, as fishing on a larger boat means better facilities to boot. Expect to find plenty of shaded seating and a toilet aboard your vessel, that will make for a comfortable day on the water.

What to Bring on a Party Boat Fishing Trip

That’s not to say that you’ll have everything you need for your trip on a platter. Make sure you follow this checklist to have the best possible fishing experience when you come aboard:

Comfortable clothing. Clothes that allow you to maneuver with ease are a must. But you also want to make sure they give you plenty of room to breathe. Wear a breathable shirt along with shorts or baggy pants, along with footwear that has plenty of grip.

Sun protection. You’d be surprised at the amount of people who forget about sun protection when they head out fishing. The sunny climate of the Florida Keys makes it even more important when fishing in Islamorada. Bring a hat, sunscreen, and shades to stay safe and comfortable.

Sea sickness medication. The waters around the Florida Keys tend to be pretty calm, but if you’re heading offshore, there’s no knowing what you could expect. First-timers and those of you prone to sea sickness should double up on medication such as Dramamine, taking some before the trip and having some at hand during.

Food and drinks. While the captain and crew of your Islamorada party boat fishing adventure will most likely provide everything in the way of gear, it’s up to you to bring your own snacks. Stock up on water along with any other drinks and snacks that’ll help you keep energy levels high.

Cash. Some party boats offer the chance to buy snacks and drinks, so having some cash handy is useful. But most importantly, cash is how you’ll be expected to tip your captain or mate at the end of the trip. The standard is usually 15% of the trip price.

Top Islamorada Party Boat Fishing Targets

We’ve said that the fisheries on offer out of Islamorada are diverse, and you’ll get to witness most of them even when party fishing. With the reefs and deep sea hunting grounds only a few miles from shore, you’ll be focusing your attention here, where a wealth of different species congregate.

You’ll definitely try bottom fishing when you hit the reefs, targeting a range of colorful and delicious creatures. A whole host of Snappers, Groupers, Mackerel, and Triggerfish are in the cards, all of whom promise to put up an incredible battle.

The further out you go, the better it gets. On smaller vessels, you may try trolling. But when the captain sees a spot they know to be productive, it’ll be “fish on” with bottom fishing or jigging again. Out here, you can come into contact with such prized species like Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, different Tuna, and Sailfish. While the Marlin fishing grounds can be a bit of a stretch, there have been reports of even those being caught!

Whatever takes the bait, you’re in for a ferocious battle to hook ’em aboard. Get ready for a party boat fishing adventure like no other in Islamorada!