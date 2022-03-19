Over The Counter Phentermine Alternatives For Weight loss

Phentermine 37.5 is a diet pill (stimulant) that is chemically similar to an amphetamine and is often used as a weight-loss treatment.

Like amphetamine, it can be an addictive drug, and its use can also entail certain risks, so it cannot be legally obtained except via a doctor’s prescription.

Although the use of an addictive drug may seem like an extreme option, a doctor only prescribes Phentermine to people whose obesity level is so out of control it is likely to have a detrimental effect on their health and/or possibly put their lives in danger. This is where Phentermine OTC alternatives are a safer choice.

Phentermine Over The Counter Alternatives

Phentermine can only be obtained via a doctor, however, alternatives exist. PhenQ for example can do everything that Phentermine can such as effectively suppressing appetite but without the potential for side effects. There are many PhenQ real reviews and results published to verify PhenQ’s ability to help it’s users lose weight

What are Phentermine 37.5 Diet Pills

In 1959, the FDA approved Phentermine for the short-term treatment of obesity and it proved to be such an effective weight loss provider it was available in all US states within a decade and was a much sought-after weight loss drug. The dosage is 37.5mg – hence the reason you will see Phentermine 37.5 or Phentermine 375 on weight loss supplements.

Some manufacturers tried to further enhance the potency of Phentermine by combining it with other drugs and, in one case; it was blended with fenfluramine and sold as Fen-Phen. The combination was discontinued after it was linked to heart disease.

Nowadays there are several natural Phentermine alternatives that are available over the counter that have excellent weight loss results. They are also safe to use due to their natural ingredients.

Some Popular Phentermine Brands

Although Phentermine is sometimes distributed under its generic name numerous brands are available. Some of which have been developed to release the drug in a specific way. In the case of Metermine, for example, the drug is released quite slowly to provide ongoing appetite support.

Popular Phentermine brands include:

Adipex P

Obephen

Obestin-30

Redusa

Panbesy

Trenker

Duromine

How Phentermine Works

Phentermine 37.5mg helps people to lose weight by providing appetite suppression.

Appetite suppressants lessen the desire for food. This allows the user to cut down the size of their food portions and resist the temptation to snack. The subsequent decrease in food results in a lowered calorie intake that forces the body to begin burning fat for extra energy.

Appetite suppression can be brought about in a number of ways, but in the case of Phentermine, it is achieved by the drug’s ability to stimulate the brain in such a way that chemical changes are produced.

During periods of danger, the body emits a number of hormones (including adrenalin) that can improve the chances of survival when fighting or running for your life.

Hunger could be a fatal distraction during a fight or flight scenario, so one of the hormones released is an appetite suppressant. By tricking the body into going into its survival mode Phentermine triggers the release of this natural appetite-suppressing hormone.

Correct Phentermine Usage

Phentermine is designed to be used alongside a calorie-reduced diet and regular exercise and the prescribing doctor will normally advise on the best course of action to take.

Sometimes doctors recommend taking just one dose per day, before breakfast, but they may suggest some patients take three doses per day (one before each main meal). The dosage is generally 15mg to 37.5mg.

The FDA has only approved Phentermine for short-term use, so the standard treatment period is usually just three to six weeks. However, in some cases, the doctor may continue prescribing the drug for up to 12 weeks.

Who Should Use Phentermine OTC

The average Phentermine OTC user is usually someone who is so overweight they are classed as obese and will probably have additional health issues the doctor is concerned about.

However, certain people will be unable to use the drug. A number of health conditions, including glaucoma and high blood pressure, can make the use of Phentermine unsafe; and it should never be used by pregnant women.

The drug can also cause unsafe reactions if it is combined with certain medications or supplements; so it is important that prospective Phentermine users make sure their doctor is aware if there is anything that may make the drug an unsuitable option.

OTC Phentermine Diet Pills – Final Thoughts

Although Phentermine 37.5 can cause a number of negative reactions, some users may be able to use the drug and experience little or nothing in the way of side effects. It must also be remembered the drug is always used under a doctor’s supervision.