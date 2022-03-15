Our Bodies Are Programmed To Need A Nap Between 1 P.M. And 3 P.M.

Our Bodies Are Programmed To Need A Nap Between 1 P.M. And...

National Napping Day is observed annually the day following the return of daylight saving time. National Napping Day provides everyone with the opportunity to have a nap and catch up on the hour of sleep they lost due to the spring-forward time change.

Mid-afternoon naps are an integral part of most cultures and scientifically proven to be good for you.

Numerous studies have shown that short 10-20 minute naps are the most effective when midday fatigue hits. Improvements in alertness, productivity and mood have all been shown to improve with this type of snooze.

The siesta is still a time-honored tradition in Spain that happens right after the afternoon meal and has been a practice since time out of mind. In fact, if you’re in the Mediterranean, it’s pretty much standard everywhere you go.

In Italy, they call it the riposo, pisolini, and even old Charlamagne (yes that Charlamagne) has been recorded as having taken 2-3 hour naps in the middle of the afternoon.

An “Ask Men” survey asked men what they liked to do after making love. Taking a nap topped the list by a landslide. Having a snack came in second. Womens’ answers ranged from cuddling, talking, being left alone, and being fed.

According to a study by the National Sleep Foundation, 74% of women get less sleep per night than men, yet women feel more guilt about napping than men.

Napping offers several benefits for creating healthy adults, including relaxation, reduced fatigue, increased alertness, improved mood, improved performance, increased reaction time, better memory, and fewer accidents and mistakes.

Humans are the only mammals who willingly delay sleep and plan naps.

Sleep researchers suggest that repeating a simple word like “the” at irregular intervals blocks the mind from racing and helps a person to fall asleep at night or to take a nap.

Google headquarters has “nap pods” that block out both light and sound.

Ben & Jerry’s, Zappos, and Uber, allow napping during the workday.

Since Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb in 1879, nighttime sleep for the average American has dropped from nine hours per night to less than seven.

There is actually a napping competition called the National Siesta Championship held in Madrid every year where the winner can take home a cash prize.

The Japanese respect workplace naps so much that they even have a name for them, “inemuri.”The word translates to, “to be asleep while present.”

Those who relish naps are in good company: JFK, Ronald Reagan, Napoleon, Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, and George A Bush all savored an afternoon nap.

Some famous and brilliant people were known for taking naps, such as: Salvador Dali. This eccentric artist from Spain worked hard to invent the micro-nap. He would intentionally fall asleep sitting up, with a large key in his hand which was poised over a metal plate or bowl. As he fell asleep, the key would fall and make noise, waking him up to get to work again–feeling much restored and revived. Eleanor Roosevelt. The wife of the 32nd president of the United States would often take a short nap before she was to give a public speech, which gave her a little energy boost to greet her adoring crowds. Napoleon Buonaparte . As a military genius, Napoleon was known for going long periods without sleeping and then simply falling asleep at will, even in the middle of the battlefield. Leonardo Da Vinci. This famous artist went so far as to replace his normal sleep and, instead, taking a 15 minute nap every 4 hours, which is now called “polyphasic sleeping”. Margaret Thatcher. With the nickname “The Iron Lady”, it’s no surprise that this British Prime Minister only slept for 4 hours each night. However, she was known to regularly schedule a 1 hour nap in the afternoon.

Our bodies are programmed to need sleep between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Statistics show one-third of Americans nap every day.

Napping may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

A 60-minute nap can boost our alertness for up to 10 hours.

34% of employers allow napping during work hours.

There are three types of naps. A planned nap , as its name suggests, is premeditated. If you know that you’ll have to stay up longer than usual, you can take advantage of this type of afternoon nap. An emergency nap involves napping when you have difficulties keeping your eyes open because you’re exhausted. Finally, a habitual nap is again pretty self-explanatory—some people like to take a nap every day at the same time.

