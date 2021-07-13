Oreo Cookie Bark – 2 Ingredients! (Video Recipe)

If you love Oreos, this dessert is a must-try. Not only is the Oreo Cookie Bark delicious, but it’s also perfect to make with your kids. Also, this is the perfect dessert to have for Christmas, it is so creamy, flavorful, and loaded with Oreo flavor.

Easy oreo cookie bark

Oreo Cookie Bark can be a great last-minute treat for parties or hostess gifts. This dessert is simple to make and takes only 10 minutes to prepare. Every time we watch a Christmas movie such as “Elf”, we make this delicious Oreo Cookie Bark. Our kid is a big helper, but he enjoys eating it the most!

The bark literally takes a few minutes to make, with just two simple ingredients: white chocolate and Oreos. First, you melt the white chocolate. Then, you chop about 10 Oreos in the food processor or chop them finely with a knife. Lastly, you add the Oreo crumbs to the chocolate mixture and refrigerate. In no time, you will have the most delicious and lovely dessert!

What do you need to make oreo cookie bark?

This dessert is probably one of the easiest you can make, it requires just two simple ingredients:

White chocolate bars or white chocolate chips

Oreos

How to make oreo cookie bark?