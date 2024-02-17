OpenAI’s New Video Generator Sora Is Both Incredible And Concerning

By Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo

OpenAI introduced Sora, its premier text-to-video generator, on Thursday with beautiful, shockingly realistic videos showcasing the AI model’s capabilities. Sora is now available to a small number of researchers and creatives who will test the model before a broader public release, which could spell disaster for the film industry and our collective deepfake problem.

“Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background,” said OpenAI in a blog post. “The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.”

OpenAI didn’t say when Sora will be released to the public.

Sora is OpenAI’s first venture into AI video generation, adding to the company’s AI-powered text and image generators, ChatGPT and Dall-E. It’s unique because it’s less of a creative tool and more of a “data-driven physics engine,” as pointed out by Senior Nvidia Researcher Dr. Jim Fan. Sora is not just generating an image, but it’s determining the physics of an object in its environment and renders a video based on these calculations.

Prompt: “Several giant wooly mammoths approach treading through a snowy meadow, their long wooly fur lightly blows in the wind as they walk, snow-covered trees and dramatic snow capped mountains in the distance, mid afternoon light with wispy clouds and a sun high in the distance… pic.twitter.com/Um5CWI18nS — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 15, 2024

To generate videos with Sora, users can simply type in a few sentences as a prompt, much like AI-image generators. You can choose between a photorealistic or an animated style, producing shocking results in just a few minutes.

