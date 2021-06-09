Online Slots Are Growing In Popularity In Florida

The American online casino sector is a multibillion industry that uses numerous software vendors to provide gambling services. According to recent statistics, the nation has approximately 50 million gamblers.

One of the most prevalent casino games available on the internet is slot machine software, which you can enjoy for free or using real cash. Real money slots refer to online slot machine software that allows players to gamble with real-world currency and win big. In comparison, free casino slot games will enable you to play a casino game using a demo account with fictional money.

Top 5 Real Cash Slots available in Florida

Numerous slot machine software and apps are available on the internet, and it is often daunting to choose one with progressive jackpots, worthwhile bonuses, and freebies. If you are looking to play slots online within Florida, here are your top five options.

Goldfish

Goldfish is another slot game designed by WMS and features an aquarium theme. It offers up to 20 free spins for players and a “Fish Food Feature” bonus round. The Goldfish game allows you to bet 0.35-105, and you can win more than 1 million USD.

Super Monopoly Money

Super Monopoly Money, developed by WMS, has five reels, 25 pay lines, and six bonus rounds. This game has a monopoly theme, and you can get 8, 10, or 15 free spins. You bet 0.35-105 USD and win up to 75,000 USD when playing this video slot game.

Lucky Leprechaun

It has a video slot design and a colorful leprechaun theme. This online casino game has a jackpot of 500,000 and features five reels with 20 different pay lines. Lucky leprechaun uses Microgaming software, and it gives payers free spins and a bonus round. You can bet 0.2-20 USD.

Cleopatra

Cleopatra is a product of IGT casino software and has a classic slot machine design with 20 pay lines and five betting reels. It also has an ancient Egypt theme and gives players up to 50- 180 free spins. The Cleopatra slot game allows you to win up to 10,000 times your pay line bet, and the pay line bet amount is 0.01-10 USD.

Buffalo

Buffalo is a video slot software that has savannah and animal themes. It features five reels, a free spin bonus round, and a whopping 1024 pay lines. When playing the buffalo game, you can wager 0.03-2 USD and win up to 300 times your original bet.

Real money slots are easy-to-play casino games. Once you select your bet options and spin the game’s reel, you can win big. When choosing which video or classic slot game you want to play, consider choosing one with progressive jackpots, numerous bonuses, and appealing features.