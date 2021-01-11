Florida Will Be Warmer With Sun And Clouds Today

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds and a nice warm-up. A stray shower is possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 70s, with a few east coast locations reaching the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of clouds. A stray shower is possible at some South Florida locations. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be partly sunny along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers again in the east coast metro area. Look for good sun along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and showers as a front approaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.