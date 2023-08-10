Obesity Drug Wegovy’s Landmark Trial Result Could ‘Open Up’ Health Insurance Access (Video)

By Karen Gilchrist

Popular weight-loss drug Wegovy could be made available under more health insurance schemes, after the results of a late-stage trial pointed to the drug’s efficacy in reducing major cardiovascular events, analysts said on Wednesday.

The findings of Novo Nordisk ’s closely watched “SELECT” trial exceeded expectations on Tuesday, indicating that Wegovy lowered the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes by 20%, compared with a placebo.

The Danish pharmaceutical company said it will now seek permission from U.S. and European regulators to add cardiovascular benefits to the drug label.

Peter Verdult, managing director and pharmaceuticals analyst at Citi, on Wednesday said that the trial conclusions could transform the medication from an apparent vanity drug to one that health insurers are willing to fund.

“Data like this is going to fuel, I think, patients’ demand for the drug, physicians’ willingness to prescribe, and, most importantly, payers’ willingness to reimburse,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs.”

Until now, some health insurers have been reluctant to cover the drug, given its high costs and a lack of data around its underlying health benefits. Wegovy has a U.S. list price of $1,350, while it retails for around 170 and 300 euros ($190-$330) per month in the parts of Europe where it is available.

But the results of the latest trial data could change that. The double-blind trial began almost five years ago and involved more than 17,600 adults with established cardiovascular disease who were overweight or suffered from obesity, but had no prior history of diabetes.

“The willingness to reimburse obesity drugs is improving — and that’s happening even before yesterday’s SELECT,” Verdult said, citing certain reimbursements available in the U.S. and the U.K. “SELECT data is not going to hurt that trajectory. It is going to, I think, further open up access.”

Commenting on the results on Tuesday, Novo Nordisk’s executive vice president for development, Martin Holst Lange, said the drug “has the potential to change how obesity is regarded and treated.”

U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which produces rival obesity drug Mounjaro, said in its earnings call of Tuesday that the trial results could provide assurance to some insurers, though it is unlikely to lead to widespread coverage in the near term.

“Do I think most payers will adopt [obesity drugs] overnight because of the SELECT trial? I don’t think so,” Michael Mason, senior vice president at Eli Lily and president of Lilly Diabetes, said. He noted that more “real-world evidence” is needed to support payer decisions, adding that the company is also investing in trials for its own weight-loss drug.

According to the World Health Organization, global obesity rates have almost tripled over the past decade. It is currently estimated that 1 billion people are clinically obese, of whom around 650 million are adults, 340 million are adolescents and 39 million are children. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), meanwhile, are the leading cause of death globally, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.