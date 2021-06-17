Scattered Showers With Fewer Storms Today For Florida

Thursday features lots of clouds but not as many storms and heavy showers as we’ve seen in recent days. But a flood watch remains in effect until noon because additional rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring some sun, more clouds, and a few showers with maybe a stray storm as drier air works its way into the area from east to west. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a shower or storm during the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers and storms on a building southwesterly breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the low in the Bay of Campeche has a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression in a day or so. We’ll watch it as it moves slowly northward in the direction of the northern Gulf coast.