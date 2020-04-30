Not All Is Gloomy: 5 Sectors Seeing Massive Uptick Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every continent and country. While it has triggered a general sense of panic, we have also witnessed an unfolding of events that are beyond our imagination. If you are looking for a silver lining, it seems that the coronavirus outbreak also brought growth and expansion for various business sectors, too.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, people are starting to purchase items based on their need for protection, communication, and entertainment. It looks like consumers are spending their money on items that keep their body, mind, and spirit in good shape.

Indeed, consumer habits have drastically shifted in this time of crisis.

So, which sectors are enjoying a boost in demand and sales in these trying times? Here are some of them.

1. Indoor and Backyard Games

COVID-19 has forced families indoors. Board games, table games, and backyard games are in great demand yet again (Source). If you think gaming consoles have buried out fondness and appreciation for old-school games, think again. Traditional board games, puzzles, and competitive indoor games seem to be taking hold of millions of households across the United States.

Kevin James, owner of the PingPongBros.com, one of the largest sports gear review websites, reveals that demand for table tennis equipment is at an all-time high.

“In the last two months alone, we’ve sold over 1,500 ping pong tables,” he said. “The demand is unprecedented that we are struggling to keep up with the orders. Our supplies are facing challenges to keep up with huge orders.”

He also added that orders before coronavirus hit the country was average at best. “In contrast, we only sold under 100 tables in January,” James said.

2. Alcohol

The demand for alcohol remains strong amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This industry sector has not reported any major disruptions since lockdowns were announced in Florida and across the country. Sales on alcohol delivery platforms have increased significantly in the past month, with some reporting sales increases of up to 500% since January.

Major alcohol manufacturers and distributors are confident that they can answer the ever-growing demand for beer, liquor, and alcoholic beverages. The COVID-19 situation seems to have no end in sight. The workforce is forced to stay home if no progress is made in flattening the curve in the next few months.

3. Fitness Equipment

Brick-and-mortar gyms and health centers are among the sectors severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that people don’t seem to be all too worried about it as they realize that they can work out even when at home. With lots of time to spare, consumers are purchasing gym equipment and workout essentials online (Source).

Fitness experts and gym instructors have shifted to the digital platform to continue coaching their clients. And since health and wellness are a foremost priority during this COVID-19 situation, people are not showing any hesitation towards purchasing dumbbells, ropes, exercise bikes, and yoga mats to create gyms at home.

4. Gun Supplies

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the sales of guns and ammunition. Many Americans are stocking up on gun supplies. The boost in sales of guns and ammunition is primarily for protection in case of chaos and panic.

There is a slim chance that guns are going to be fired in the streets by civilians during the crisis. As stay-at-home orders are still in place, guns and ammunition are only for protection in the worst situations. Online retailers reveal that this is the first time that a virus or a disease has had a serious impact on gun sales.

5. Garden Supplies

It seems that even those who have never tried gardening in their lives are appreciating the wellness and delicious benefits of home gardening. Home gardens are blooming around the world amid the COVID-19 crisis. Families turn to gardening as a way to relax during these stressful times. To some extent, it also eases the concerns of many people over food security as lockdowns have impacted the distribution of crops and other food supplies.

For families with backyards and additional space within their property, gardening has become a healthful hobby. People are purchasing urban gardening essentials such as pots, pruning shears, hand trowel, spade, rake, and hoe. Of course, sales in seeds, seedlings, soil, and fertilizers are also at the highest they’ve ever been.

Even when these sectors are enjoying massive profits due to COVID-19, they all hope that this crisis ends sooner than later.