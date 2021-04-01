No Foolin’ Florida, Sun, Clouds And Showers Today (Video)

Thursday is April Fool’s Day, but the cold front on the way is no joke. Our day features a mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and maybe a storm as the front moves in. Look for a brisk and gusty breeze along the Gulf coast, with winds picking up in the east coast metro area during the late afternoon and evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.



Friday morning will be breezy and cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny and breezy. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will start with another unseasonably cool morning. The day will be breezy, with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Easter Sunday morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The day will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see partly sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast includes good sun and a few clouds, mostly near the east coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s.