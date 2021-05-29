Nice Start To The Holiday Weekend For Florida

Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and a stray shower on a nice breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching 90 degrees.

Sunday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds during the first part of the day. Then look for showers and storms to develop in the mid to late afternoon as a front stalls out just north of our area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day will be the wettest day of the long weekend. Look for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will begin the month of June with periods of showers and storms at times and a mix of sun and clouds for part of the day. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for showers and storms alternating with periods of good sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics are quiet right now.