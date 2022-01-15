NFL Profiles: Las Vegas Raiders

Who Are The Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders are a franchise in the NFL based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders may not be top of the league right now, but once upon a time, they did surely shine through. With the Super Bowl closing in, we want to take the time to have a look at the past of each team, and the Raiders are next on our list.

The Raiders have a great history, and despite not having won any Super Bowl titles since the turn of the century, they do have three under their belt. They won Super Bowl titles in 1977, 1981, and 1984.

We are all super excited about the upcoming Super Bowl, will the Bucc’s hold onto their title, or will it be taken from them by another team. It is safe to say that it is very, very unlikely that the raiders will be taking a title this year, though.

The History Of The Franchise

The Raiders have often been seen as the villains of the league, mainly for their tendency to lean towards rough play. They are even known to embody the motto ‘Just win, baby”, coined by their longtime owner, Al Davis.

The team was founded in 1960 as one of the original teams that made up the AFL. Once 1963 hit, they hired Al Davis, who became their head coach and manager. He was the one who brought in their vertical passing attack.

This move required long throws downfield to stretch the opposition’s defense. Which quickly turned them into a contender.

After a few months as an AFL commissioner, Davis became a part-owner of the team, and he even began buying out the other owners, which meant he gained total control over the team in ‘76.

The team did outstandingly under Davis, and through the rest of the 70s and 80s they did phenomenally. However, they moved a lot in the 90s and this really led to some struggles. However, thanks to a top-notch offensive team led by Rich Gannon, as well as Tim Brown and Jerry Rice, they managed to make it to the Super Bowl in 2003. Sadly, they lost to Tampa Bay.

However, from ‘03 until ‘15 they were noted for a lack of success on the field, they made some poor decisions, and their front-line offensive was fractious to say the least. Their infamous reputation came to an end.

However, suddenly in 2016, we saw something magical! They won 12 games and actually nailed themselves a spot in the playoffs. However, it was short-lived, and they fell back to 10 losses per season in 2017.

In 2018, they rehired their old head coach Jon Gruden, giving him a sweet contract, however, they posted an even worse win-loss rate than at 4-12!

In 2020, the team relocated to Las Vegas, and are hoping for something better in the seasons to come.

Now, it’s time to ask, how have they done in this season? Has their move born any fruits of success for them?

How Are They Doing In The 2021-2022 Season?

After what we can only title as a series of unfortunate events for the Raiders in their history, it is nice to see them slowly bouncing back, of course, perhaps not so great at snail pace.

They have had a tough few years, and it’s nice to see them doing better, in the 2020-2021 season we saw the Raiders do better. We do not know if the new location gave them hope, or perhaps if it was just pure luck.

In the previous season they managed to get an 8-8 win-loss rate, and this season we have seen an improvement on those numbers at 10-7 win-loss. This puts them in the top 12 this season.

Will they be in the playoffs? It is looking that way! Finally, the team that has not seen success in years catches a break. It’s about time. With their hefty competition, we can’t see them making it much further, but this is good news for them.

With the Chiefs doing so well, we cannot see them taking the AFC West division title, although they have performed better than the Chargers and the Broncos this year, so there is a chance.