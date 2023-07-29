Nearly half of Americans would avoid a store that doesn’t have a drive-thru

Nearly half of Americans would avoid a store that doesn’t have a...

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar // SWNS

Nearly half of Americans would avoid going to a store that didn’t have a drive-thru (47%), according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that twice as many people prefer the drive-thru to going in-store (28% vs. 14%).

And a third of those who prefer drive-thrus said they will “always” choose that option when it’s available (32%).

Results showed that people are using the drive-thru for a multitude of reasons, most commonly for coffee (63%) or fast food (60%), at least three times a week.

Some are even visiting the drive-thru to get their pharmaceutical (13%) and bank needs at least once a week (20%).

Unsurprisingly, people are most likely to show up at the drive-thru around mid-morning — between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. (35%), with 12:55 p.m. being the average time respondents recall sitting at the window.

Interestingly, more than a quarter of Americans think coffee drive-thrus should be open past midnight into the early morning hours (27%) and a similar percentage said the same about fast food restaurants (26%).

Conducted by OnePoll for Dutch Bros, the survey also looked at the personality differences between those who prefer drive-thrus versus going in-store and found that 77% of people who prefer drive-thrus consider themselves to be patient.

Surprisingly, these respondents are less likely to feel anxious when talking to store employees than those who prefer to go in-store (6% vs. 28%).

In fact, they’re even more likely to feel confident about talking to employees in-store (31% vs. 24%).

Those who prefer to go in-store are more likely to be introverted than extroverted (63% vs. 34%), while drive-thru-goers’ personalities are the opposite (44% introverted vs. 53% extroverted).

“Drive-thrus can be intimidating when you’re not familiar with the place, which has made connecting with customers even more of a priority for us,” said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros. “Here, everyone should feel like they are getting a fun experience along with a great drink, all from the front seat of their car!”

What is it about the drive-thru that appeals to so many Americans? Three in five can’t deny it tends to be the faster option (61%).

Those who prefer drive-thrus also appreciate the comfort of staying in their car (61%) and avoiding long lines (52%).

But going in-store has its perks, too, like avoiding long lines of cars (72%), getting to see what you want in person (64%) and stretching your legs and walking around (62%).

Drive-thrus just can’t be beaten, though, as two-thirds of respondents said they get better service than when going in-store (69%).

Results also showed that looks do matter here, as a majority of those surveyed admit that they’d judge the quality of a store by their drive-thru (68%). Similarly, 44% said they’ve actively skipped out on a boring-looking drive-thru.

For a more exciting experience, Americans said they’d appreciate colorful artwork or artistic decorations (56%) or the ability to play interactive games or activities from inside the car (56%).

Fifty-three percent also said music would make the experience more fun, along with a unique way to request or receive an order (46%).

“An early-morning experience at a drive-thru can make or break your day,” Swindler said. “But that doesn’t have to be your entire day — whether you’re having a good or bad day, a delicious pick-me-up can easily make it a better one!”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans was commissioned by Dutch Bros between July 7 and July 10, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.