Natural Flu Remedies To Try At Home

Antiviral medications may also reduce the severity of symptoms and speed up the recovery process by a day or two. [6 minutes read time]
This article discusses several natural flu remedies and highlights those that children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid. The article also indicates when to see a doctor.
There are various types of influenza, including A and B, which are the most common.
Natural flu remedies
Rest
Getting proper rest is one of the easiest ways to help give the body a chance to recover. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with the flu should stay at home and try to get as much rest as possible.
Learn more about the risks of exercising while sick here.
Stay hydrated
People with the flu can quickly become dehydrated as their body works to fight off the influenza virus.
People can hydrate by eating certain foods and drinking plenty of clear liquids, such as water or drinks with electrolytes.
Learn about what foods to eat to stay hydrated here.
Nasal rinses
Rinsing the nose and sinuses with a neti pot or other nasal rinse or device may help reduce flu symptoms by removing viral particles and other debris from the nose and sinuses.
Only use sterile, filtered, or treated water for nasal rinses to avoid the risk of infection.
Always follow the manufacturer’s advice on how to clean the device.
Learn about other ways to clear the sinuses here.
Humidity
Humid environments and inhaling steam can help keep respiratory passageways moist and keep mucus flowing. This may help reduce flu symptoms in some cases.
Try taking a long, warm bath or shower or using a personal humidifier.
Evidence-backed foods and supplements
Some foods and supplements that may help fight the flu include:
Elderberry and other berries
Elderberries contain immune-modulating and antioxidant compounds called polyphenols. Many other types of berry contain these too.
In one study, researchers gave a particular brand of elderberry extract to people sick with influenza B. The participants took the extract daily for 3 days. Symptoms resolved in 46.7% of participants who took the extract but in only 16.7% of participants who took a placebo.
Learn more about the benefits of elderberries here.
Echinacea
According to a 2016 article, antiviral compounds found in the roots of Echinacea species seem to help improve immune responses to influenza A.
In one study, drinking echinacea hot drinks was as effective as the antiviral medication oseltamivir and reduced the risk of adverse side effects or complications.
Learn more about echinacea here.
Ginseng
Ginseng root may reduce upper respiratory infections, including the flu. That includes American ginseng and Asian ginseng, specifically the extract CVT-E002.
Some studies show that taking CVT-E002 may reduce the severity of flu symptoms and their duration.
Learn more about ginseng here.
Zinc
High doses of oral zinc oxide supplements contain high levels of antioxidants that may reduce the length and severity of influenza infections.
Zinc is naturally present in the following foods:
The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) indicate that people should avoid applying topical zinc products in the nose because this may result in permanent loss of sense of smell.
Learn more about how zinc benefits health here.
Vitamins C and D
The antioxidants in vitamins C and D may help reduce the severity and lengths of viral respiratory infections.
A person can find vitamin C in many different foods, including citrus fruits and foods and drinks fortified with vitamin C.
A person can find vitamin D in fatty fish, cheese, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products. UV rays also trigger a person’s skin to make vitamin D.
Learn about the best foods for vitamin C here.
Licorice
According to a 2015 article, licorice root extract contains antiviral and immune-mediating compounds, including nearly 300 flavonoids. Flavonoids give plants their color and have many health benefits.
These compounds seem to interfere with the replication of influenza A viruses and several other types of viral respiratory infections. They may also improve the body’s immune response.
Pregnant people should avoid using licorice.
Learn more about the risks and benefits of licorice here.
Star anise
The root of star anise contains several antiviral compounds.
These include spirooligananone A and B. A 2020 article in Phytotherapy Research stated that spirooligananone B had significant beneficial effects against the influenza A virus.
Star anise also contains shikimic acid, which scientists use to create the antiviral medication Tamiflu (oseltamivir).
Learn more about how Tamiflu can affect children.
Dandelion
A 2020 in vitro study concluded that 0.625–5 milligrams per milliliter (mg/ml) of aqueous dandelion extract reduced the risk of infection by the influenza A virus in human lung cells.
The researchers proposed that the extract may have reduced viral replication rates. People can take dandelion as a supplement or eat it as a salad green, in wine, soups, or teas.
Pregnant people should avoid using dandelion.
Learn about 10 benefits of dandelion here.
Milkwort
Milkwort contains antiviral compounds called xanthones.
According to an older article, xanthones from the milkwort species Polygala karensium may help treat and prevent disease due to the flu viruses.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon bark is one of several ingredients in a traditional Japanese medicine called maoto, which may have an antiviral effect. It is typically safe to use cinnamon in foods.
Pregnant people should avoid using cinnamon.
Learn more about cinnamon here.
Probiotics
Probiotics, especially Bifidobacterium strains, seem to help improve immune responses to influenza by changing gut bacteria levels or types and reducing inflammation.
Other strains of probiotics, such as Lactobacillus acidophilus and L. brevis, may also enhance the action of natural virus-killing cells. People can find most probiotics in fermented products or supplements.
Other potential natural remedies
Other natural remedies with potential antioxidant or antiviral compounds include:
- garlic
- turmeric
- ginger
- cloves
- honey
- peppermint
- eucalyptus
- green and black tea
- geranium
- thyme
- oregano
Remedies for pregnant people
There are no specific at-home, natural remedies for pregnant people with the flu.
Flu remedies to avoid
Pregnant or breastfeeding people should avoid taking certain supplements or consuming too much of the active ingredients.
They should avoi:
- licorice
- dandelion
- cinnamon
Learn more about having a fever while pregnant here.
Remedies for children
There are no specific natural remedies for influenza infections in children. However, doctors often recommend that infants that are breastfeeding receive vitamin D supplements.
Flu remedies to avoid
Parents and caregivers should not give star anise to their children, including infants, toddlers, and older children.
This is because there is a risk it may contain a poisonous types of star anise, such as Japanese star anise.
Learn all there is to know about toddlers and flu here.
People should talk to a doctor if they have concerning symptoms or symptoms that do not respond to treatment.
Seek emergency care if the following symptoms occur:
- high fever, greater than 101.4°F, or any fever in children under 12 weeks of age
- persistent chest pain
- breathing problems
- dizziness and confusion
- severe headache or whole-body aches
- bluish lips or face
- dehydration and not urinating
- seizures
- symptoms that improve, then worsen or return
People with a high risk of developing flu complications should also talk with a doctor if they get the flu. They should do this within 2 days of developing symptoms.
People at a higher risk of developing complications include:
- young children
- pregnant women
- people with other medical conditions
- people 65 years of age and over
Talk with a doctor before using high doses of natural remedies or taking them for more than a few days or weeks.
Summary
Currently, there is no cure for the flu, and a person will usually get well on their own. However, several at-home, natural remedies may help reduce symptom severity or illness time.
Talk to a doctor about severe symptoms or those that do not respond to treatments.
Young children, pregnant and breastfeeding people, and people taking medications or who have additional health concerns should also talk with a doctor if they think they have the flu.