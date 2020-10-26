Natural Flu Remedies To Try At Home

Try taking a long, warm bath or shower or using a personal humidifier.

Humid environments and inhaling steam can help keep respiratory passageways moist and keep mucus flowing. This may help reduce flu symptoms in some cases.

Always follow the manufacturer’s advice on how to clean the device.

Only use sterile, filtered, or treated water for nasal rinses to avoid the risk of infection.

Rinsing the nose and sinuses with a neti pot or other nasal rinse or device may help reduce flu symptoms by removing viral particles and other debris from the nose and sinuses.

People can hydrate by eating certain foods and drinking plenty of clear liquids, such as water or drinks with electrolytes.

People with the flu can quickly become dehydrated as their body works to fight off the influenza virus.

Getting proper rest is one of the easiest ways to help give the body a chance to recover. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people with the flu should stay at home and try to get as much rest as possible.

Some foods and supplements that may help fight the flu include:

Elderberry and other berries

Elderberries contain immune-modulating and antioxidant compounds called polyphenols. Many other types of berry contain these too.

In one study, researchers gave a particular brand of elderberry extract to people sick with influenza B. The participants took the extract daily for 3 days. Symptoms resolved in 46.7% of participants who took the extract but in only 16.7% of participants who took a placebo.

Echinacea

According to a 2016 article, antiviral compounds found in the roots of Echinacea species seem to help improve immune responses to influenza A.

In one study, drinking echinacea hot drinks was as effective as the antiviral medication oseltamivir and reduced the risk of adverse side effects or complications.

Ginseng

Ginseng root may reduce upper respiratory infections, including the flu. That includes American ginseng and Asian ginseng, specifically the extract CVT-E002.

Some studies show that taking CVT-E002 may reduce the severity of flu symptoms and their duration.

Zinc

High doses of oral zinc oxide supplements contain high levels of antioxidants that may reduce the length and severity of influenza infections.

Zinc is naturally present in the following foods:

red meat, poultry, and seafood

beans

nuts

whole grains

dairy products

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) indicate that people should avoid applying topical zinc products in the nose because this may result in permanent loss of sense of smell.

Vitamins C and D

The antioxidants in vitamins C and D may help reduce the severity and lengths of viral respiratory infections.

A person can find vitamin C in many different foods, including citrus fruits and foods and drinks fortified with vitamin C.

A person can find vitamin D in fatty fish, cheese, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products. UV rays also trigger a person’s skin to make vitamin D.

Licorice

According to a 2015 article, licorice root extract contains antiviral and immune-mediating compounds, including nearly 300 flavonoids. Flavonoids give plants their color and have many health benefits.

These compounds seem to interfere with the replication of influenza A viruses and several other types of viral respiratory infections. They may also improve the body’s immune response.

Pregnant people should avoid using licorice.

Star anise

The root of star anise contains several antiviral compounds.

These include spirooligananone A and B. A 2020 article in Phytotherapy Research stated that spirooligananone B had significant beneficial effects against the influenza A virus.

Star anise also contains shikimic acid, which scientists use to create the antiviral medication Tamiflu (oseltamivir).

Dandelion

A 2020 in vitro study concluded that 0.625–5 milligrams per milliliter (mg/ml) of aqueous dandelion extract reduced the risk of infection by the influenza A virus in human lung cells.

The researchers proposed that the extract may have reduced viral replication rates. People can take dandelion as a supplement or eat it as a salad green, in wine, soups, or teas.

Pregnant people should avoid using dandelion.

Milkwort

Milkwort contains antiviral compounds called xanthones.

According to an older article, xanthones from the milkwort species Polygala karensium may help treat and prevent disease due to the flu viruses.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon bark is one of several ingredients in a traditional Japanese medicine called maoto, which may have an antiviral effect. It is typically safe to use cinnamon in foods.

Pregnant people should avoid using cinnamon.

Probiotics

Probiotics, especially Bifidobacterium strains, seem to help improve immune responses to influenza by changing gut bacteria levels or types and reducing inflammation.

Other strains of probiotics, such as Lactobacillus acidophilus and L. brevis, may also enhance the action of natural virus-killing cells. People can find most probiotics in fermented products or supplements.

