Mostly Wet Weekend For Florida

Saturday features some sun, more clouds, and lots of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Look for additional storms during the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be another day of clouds, passing showers, and periods of storms. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees near the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will begin with good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will pop up in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun in the morning and some showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

It’s quiet in the tropics.