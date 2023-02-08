Mostly Sunny Skies But Changes Are Coming

Sunny Now, But Changes Are Coming

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and dry conditions in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies. The east coast metro area will also see a gusty ocean breeze and the chance of a shower. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun in the morning, but clouds and showers will move in during the afternoon and evening as a front approaches. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be breezy and on the cloudy side. Look for lingering showers in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The day will sunny, and breezy conditions will continue in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.