Morning Sun And Afternoon Storms For Florida Thursday

Thursday features good sun in the morning, with some storms and showers developing in the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another day with plenty of sun in the morning and mid to late afternoon showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Look for some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for more widespread showers and storms, along with periods of sun and clouds. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, a low is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean in the next day or so. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of developing into a depression before reaching the Central American coast.