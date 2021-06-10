Home Weather Morning Sun And Afternoon Storms For Florida Thursday

Morning Sun And Afternoon Storms For Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features good sun in the morning, with some storms and showers developing in the mid to late afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another day with plenty of sun in the morning and mid to late afternoon showers and storms in spots.  Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Look for some afternoon showers and storms in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for more widespread showers and storms, along with periods of sun and clouds.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, a low is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean in the next day or so.  The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of developing into a depression before reaching the Central American coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

