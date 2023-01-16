More than 360 new UFO cases have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021

By Amanda Macias

The top U.S. spy agency said Thursday 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021.

The 366 newly added reports join a catalog of 144 cases that were documented over the previous 17 years.

The total record of bizarre aerial activity now sits at 510.

The Office of Director of National Intelligence wrote in an unclassified 11-page report that multiple agencies found that the flying objects “demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.”

The classified version of the report, which is required by the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2022, was submitted to Congress.

The majority of the reports originated from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the unidentified aerial phenomena during the course of their service duties.

In 2020, the Pentagon formed a new task force to investigate UFO sightings that have been observed on several occasions by U.S. military aircraft.

The creation of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, or UAPTF, continues an effort begun in recent years to investigate unexplained aerial incidents encountered by the U.S. military.

The Navy has previously led efforts to look into unidentified aerial phenomena, since the service branch has reported several encounters involving their aircraft.