More Sun Fewer Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features more periods of sun with passing showers and storms at times as drier air begins to move into South Florida.  A brisk and gusty ocean breeze will set up near the east coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and a few storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature typical summertime weather of good sun early in the day followed by showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will see more showers, some sun, and a few afternoon storms in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few afternoon storms.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

A non-tropical low in the northeastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next several days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

