More Sun Fewer Storms For Florida

Thursday features more periods of sun with passing showers and storms at times as drier air begins to move into South Florida. A brisk and gusty ocean breeze will set up near the east coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and a few storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature typical summertime weather of good sun early in the day followed by showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will see more showers, some sun, and a few afternoon storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few afternoon storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

A non-tropical low in the northeastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next several days.