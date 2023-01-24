More Clouds Than Sun And Maybe A Stray Shower In Spots

Some Sun, More Clouds

Tuesday features more clouds than sun with maybe a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny and breezy. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature clouds and showers in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds in the Gulf coast as a front moves through South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. The day will see a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds as a warmup begins. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.