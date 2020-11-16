“Monster” Gator Plays Through Naples Golf Course (Video)

Recently, CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith,” airing weeknights at 7pm ET, Shepard Smith interviews Houston, TX based Christy Kroboth, also known as “Gator Girl,” who once caught a 12 1/2 foot long alligator and makes a living trapping and capturing alligators. They discussed the recent video of this huge alligator spotted walking across a Naples, FL golf course.

Last week, the massive alligator was spotted creeping around the grounds at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples and recorded by Tyler Stolting, a golf professional at the club.

Video Courtesy: CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith”