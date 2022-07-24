Monday’s Forecast Is Sun With Periods Of Storms Around Florida

Monday features good sun and some clouds, with periods of showers and storms. Much of the activity will be along the Gulf coast from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Look for a brisk ocean breeze, which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in most of the east coast metro area and in the low 90s in the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward and along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring some sun with periods of showers and storms — starting in the late morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid-afternoon along the Gulf coast. The brisk ocean breezes will continue. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature some morning showers and a few storms in the east coast metro area, until some Saharan dust dries things out starting in the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Look for breezy conditions near both coasts. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be hazy and hot, with a few passing showers in spots on a brisk and gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few showers and storms on a strong breeze. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropics.