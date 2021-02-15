Home Weather Breezy Monday With Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida

Breezy Monday With Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Presidents Day features breezy conditions and lots of sun, along with showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with plenty of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower on a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be very breezy and sunny.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will see a front approach, so look for sun, clouds, and some showers during the day, while cooler air moves in during the night hours.  Highs on Friday will top off in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

