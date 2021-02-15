Breezy Monday With Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida

Presidents Day features breezy conditions and lots of sun, along with showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with plenty of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be very breezy and sunny. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will see a front approach, so look for sun, clouds, and some showers during the day, while cooler air moves in during the night hours. Highs on Friday will top off in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.