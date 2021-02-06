Mild Start Then Rain Arrives In Florida

Saturday features a mild start, followed by sun, clouds on a sometimes gusty breeze, and periods of showers in the afternoon and evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of showers and a few storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers at times. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.