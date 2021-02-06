Home Weather Mild Start Then Rain Arrives In Florida

Mild Start Then Rain Arrives In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features a mild start, followed by sun, clouds on a sometimes gusty breeze, and periods of showers in the afternoon and evening.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of showers and a few storms in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

