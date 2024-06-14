Florida Republicans who oppose abortion rights were largely silent about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday not to restrict access to the abortion drug mifepristone. Democrats cheered the development but remained suspicious of the conservative-dominated court.

Neither Gov. Ron DeSantis nor Attorney General Ashley Moody, Republicans who, respectively, signed Florida’s restrictive abortion laws and defended them in court, went on record in response to the unanimous high court ruling. Moody and other state attorneys general previously argued in a brief that making mifepristone widely available erodes states’ rights.

Neither has responded yet to a request from the Phoenix for comment.

Neither have state House Speaker Paul Renner, nor Senate President Kathleen Passidomo issued any public comment.

Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, however, declared the decision “a win for reproductive freedom” — although she added: “The fight is far from over.”

“Extremists continue their efforts to control women’s choices and freedoms,” Book said in a written statement. “Here in Florida, we must pass Amendment 4 to overturn current bans and enshrine abortion rights in our state Constitution. Vote YES on 4 this November and get involved at FloridiansProtectingFreedom.com.”

Floridians will vote in November on whether to establish a state constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability.

Anti-abortion groups had urged the high court to make it more difficult to receive mifepristone.

Six weeks ban

Abortion in Florida is outlawed after six weeks’ gestation with exceptions for victims of rape or to save the life of the patient. The pill is legal to take in Florida until that threshold, although a pregnancy often is not identified before six weeks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which approved mifepristone 2000, and other medical authorities deem mifepristone safe.

The six-week abortion ban in Florida outlaws sending abortion pills through the mail.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat and former volunteer and employee at Planned Parenthood, said the court’s decision shows “how extreme anti-abortion extremists have become that even a majority of conservative justices won’t go along with their cruel agenda.”

“Decisions about the safety and effectiveness of medicines should be left up to the FDA, and I am glad to see the Supreme Court agrees,” Eskamani said in a statement. “Freedom is the ability to make decisions about your body, life, and future. Mifepristone helps make that a reality. It must remain FDA-approved and available.”

State Rep. Rita Harris, a Democrat from Orange County, wrote that she was relieved to hear about the ruling. “However, we must remain diligent. This is good news, but we keep moving onward to protecting access to reproductive health care!” she added

Joanne Terry, a Democrat seeking a rematch against Space Coast Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey in November, said the ruling was “basically a technicality.”

“DO NOT REST EASY! Extremists will try again with a stronger case! We MUST elect Reps to State Houses & Congress that will protect access to Reproductive HealthCare. #AbortionIsHealthcare,” she posted to X.

I’m disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision today that continues to allow access to dangerous mail-order abortion drugs. Life is our most precious gift, and I will not waiver in my fight to defend the rights of the unborn. — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) June 13, 2024

