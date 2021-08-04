Midday Showers And Storms Forecast For Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially during the late morning to early afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun, showers, and storms to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature hot sun at times, alternating with periods of showers and storms. Look for the bulk of the showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with passing showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the low near the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next day or so, when it will reach cooler water.