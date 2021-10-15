Miami Ranks No. 2 For The Most Playful Cities For Kids, According To New Study

Miami Ranks No. 2 For The Most Playful Cities For Kids, According...

It’s no surprise that South Florida is one of the fun capitals of America for adults.

From its extensive list of bars and nightclubs, lounges and rooftops, to the beaches and reefs, Miami and its surrounding areas have a never-ending array of opportunities for fun. But while grownups have their playtime, what about the kids?

Well, according to one study, kids are also having their share of fun.

That study just ranked Miami the No. 2 most playful city for kids this year. Spilsbury, a toy and game company, came up with this ranking by judging the 50 most populous U.S. cities on six kid-friendly criteria on a 50 point scale.

These kid-specific ranking factors included the number of GameStop locations, arcades, toy stores, children’s museums, public parks, and theme parks per 100,000 residents.

Miami’s final score was 43.5, and it outranked the 49 other cities when it came to the number of GameStop locations.

“More than 30 GameStop stores and 29 arcades per 100,000 residents means both modern console players and vintage coin-slot arcade fans have something and somewhere to play,” the report said. “And when gamers spend their last quarter, there are plenty of public parks and theme parks for fun in the sun, too.”