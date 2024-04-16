Miami Heat Great Glen Rice, Reality TV Ex-Wife Cristy Facing Foreclosure!

Updated April 16, 2024

In 2022, Former Real Housewife of Miami Cristy Rice, who was married to three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice, sold her Miami home, The Real Deal has learned.

Rice sold the six-bedroom, nearly 6,000-square-foot home at 4835 Southwest 82nd Street to Jennifer Goldstein, an agent with The Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman, and her husband Greg Goldstein, a developer, according to a source. Rice, who is licensed with TIM Realty, represented herself in the deal, and Goldstein represented herself as well.

The non-waterfront house sold for $5.1 million. It hit the market early last year for about $5 million. The asking price increased to about $5.6 million in April 2021.

Goldstein and her husband plan to renovate the home and live in it, the source said. Greg Goldstein leads GG Building.

The 1-acre property, with six and a half bathrooms, a pool, outdoor cabana, garden, master suite and three-car garage, also includes an NBA-size basketball/tennis court, according to the listing. The house was built in 1988.

By Jose Lambiet, GossipExtra.com, for SouthFloridaReporter.com, Nov. 8, 2015 – MIAMI — Former Miami Heat great Glen Rice and ex-wife Cristy, an ex-star of The Real Housewives of Miami, are facing the loss of a downtown condo they still own together. Miami-Dade County records show M&T Bank is going after the Rices after they allegedly quit making payments on the condo they bought in 2006 as an investment, back when Glen retired from the Los Angeles Clippers after 15 years in the NBA. Property records show Glen and Cristy paid $317,000 for the crib, on the 27th floor of the Neo Vertika building on SW 1st Ct. in downtown Miami. Thing is, they took out several mortgages for a total $500,000 on the condo. M&T’s loan is supposed to be paid back at the rate of $1,401 a month. According to the foreclosure lawsuit, the Rices stopped paying in February. Glen Rice hasn’t hired a lawyer yet but his ex already struck back at the bank with a defense that includes allegations that M&T has not followed the proper procedures in the foreclosure attempt. Hoss Hernandez, Cristy’s attorney, didn’t respond to a call and an email for comment. Six years after they were divorced, the Rices also own a suburban home that they bought together for $468,000. The Rices’ divorce, filed originally in 2006, is the stuff of legend in these parts. It included Glen’s arrest after he found his then-estranged wife’s lover hiding in a closet. Glen played for the Heat from 1989 through 1995.