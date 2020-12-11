Meet Daredevil Nik Wallenda at Sarasota Book Signing

Renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda will stage a book signing on Friday, December 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mall at University Center (in front of Macy’s), Sarasota https://mallatutc.com/events/the-mall-at-university-town-center-nik-wallenda-book-signing?id=21253.

The “King of the High Wire” will be signing his recently released book, “Facing Fear,” which is a practical guide to overcoming fears while stepping out in faith to a whole new level.

“I want to help everyday people step out in faith even when they’re afraid,” said Wallenda. “Most of us will never walk a tightrope, but we face things that scare us every day. Whether putting ourselves out there socially or seeking a dream job, all of us allow anxieties and fears to hold us back.”

The HarperCollins-published book, which was co-authored by 11-time New York Times best-selling author Don Yaeger, unpacks the life of the seventh-generation member of The Great Wallendas who had never experienced fear until a tragic accident in 2017 when an eight-person pyramid he and several members of Wallenda’s family were practicing collapsed and five of its members fell 30 feet to the ground. While everyone survived, the accident would change Wallenda’s life forever as for the first time he felt fear and had to learn to get past it to get back out on the wire.

“Facing Fear” deftly mixes parts of Wallenda’s personal story of the accident and how he conquered his fear with practical advice for readers to overcome whatever fears are holding them back.

“My motto is ‘Never Give Up,’ and I carry this positive message with me each and every day,” said Wallenda. “My purpose in life is to inspire people around the world to follow their dreams.”

With 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never-before-seen death-defying feats, Wallenda has performed live in every state in the USA and all over the world. He has garnered support from tens of millions of live viewers in network television specials on ABC, The Discovery Channel and others.

Wallenda was “performing” on a high wire before he was born; his mother, Delilah Wallenda, was still walking the high wire while six months pregnant with him. While he began walking the wire in 1981, he was not permitted to perform professionally on a high wire until age 13. In 2001, he set his first world record in Kurashiki, Japan for the four-layer, eight-person pyramid on a high wire.

Last March, Wallenda walked 1,800 feet on a steel cable over the still active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua live on ABC, which was his longest walk.