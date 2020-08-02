Medicare for All vs. Public Option: A comparison

Healthcare reform is a hot topic, and during a presidential election year, it remains at the forefront.

Currently, Medicare is available only to adults aged 65 and over, or those with specific medical conditions.

The idea of Medicare for All began with the idea of creating a program that would give access to quality healthcare that everyone can afford.

Public Option is another federally funded healthcare program.

Politicians have submitted the proposal Public Option more than once, and each proposal has seen the inclusion of different benefits.

Below, we learn more about Medicare for All and Public Option and how they compare to each other.

We may use a few terms in this piece that can be helpful to understand when selecting the best insurance plan: