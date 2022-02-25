Maya Krampf Founder of Wholesome Yum and Best-Selling Cookbook Author

Maya Krampf is a USA Today best–selling cookbook author of “The Easy Keto Cookbook”, and the founder of the nationally known food blog, Wholesome Yum.

Wholesome Yum features natural keto and healthy eating recipes. Maya also created the Wholesome Yum’s Easy Keto App with a macro tracker, custom meal plans, recipes, and automatic grocery lists.

Along with her accomplishments, Krampf also co-founded Wholesome Yum Foods a small food brand that produces healthy sugar-free ingredients, including Besti sweeteners, keto flours, syrups, baking mixes and more. Her website, cookbooks and her Keto app have a strong following in South Florida.

Maya always loved activities that combine art and science, and cooking is definitely a bit of both. She became interested in healthy cooking in her 20s. The process of developing recipes was fun for her. She started Wholesome Yum to have a place to chronicle her journey. She never imagined it would become so popular and she is so grateful that it did!

“The easiest way is to just eat real, whole foods instead of processed products. I have a funny little catchphrase I explain to my kids (4 and 6) — if it grows from the ground, swims in the water, or runs around, it’s good for you to eat. Of course, this isn’t perfect and there are exceptions, but it’s a good rule of thumb to remind us to eat what mother nature has to offer. All my recipes use whole food ingredients, and a good place to start is with healthy dinner recipes found on my website,” said Krampf.

Maya stresses that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to eating and she tries to be mindful of that — this is why she has both keto and heathy recipes sections on her website. But the truth is, there is a lot of overlap between the two. A common misconception about keto is that it’s all bacon and butter, but a balanced approach to it includes a lot of the same foods people would eat on a “regular” healthy diet. The staples are lots of fresh vegetables, healthy fats like olive oil or avocado, and unprocessed poultry, meat, and fish.

One of the things Maya loves most about creating healthy recipes is showing people that they don’t have to miss out on foods they love to eat healthier. So many dishes can be tweaked or made differently to put a healthier spin on them. For example, swap wheat pasta with zucchini noodles, spaghetti squash, or homemade low-carb pasta, and make homemade bread with nutritious almond flour instead of white flour. The key is to fill your plate with veggies, healthy fats and protein, limit processed foods and fill in just enough carb replacements and desserts to keep you satisfied.

Maya loves hearing from my readers, and what she hears time and time again is that people miss their favorite carb-filled foods when trying to stick to a low carb lifestyle — bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, pizza, etc. These types of foods are some of the most popular recipes on her website, and the most talked-about from her first book, The Easy Keto Cookbook.

While the first book has some foods like this, Maya decided to dedicate her second book, The Easy Keto Carboholics’ Cookbook to easily replace the carbs that readers miss most. She will show people that they can enjoy foods they love and still stick to their wellness goals.

