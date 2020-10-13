Map Of Each State’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Using Google Trends, we determined which states were the most avid fans of each candy. We examined 50 different popular (and some infamously unpopular) candies, giving us a range of candies that puts any grocery store shelf to shame.

We, being sane reasonable humans, excluded gum from our candy list. Gum isn’t a candy. Similarly, we excluded raisins, fruit snacks, and other things people try and pass off as candy to unfortunate trick-or-treaters. There is a reason some houses get egged on Halloween and it’s because they aren’t giving out treats.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Starburst is a favorite with 6 states loving the fruity squares above all else

The winner is in, and between chocolate and non-chocolate candy, it’s a…toss-up.

25 states prefer chocolate candies while 25 prefer gummies, fruit-flavored candies, and other non-chocolate candies.

If you ever wondered who likes those little orange and black wrapped candies deceptively titled “peanut butter kisses,” the answer is Connecticut. Really, Connecticuters? You’d rather have those tiny-unpleasant tasting bricks than a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup or Crunch bar?

New Hampshire isn’t much better, loving Circus Peanuts more than anyone other than my grandma.

4 states favorite candy comes on a stick

Iowa may be home to the most candy lovers- In addition to Starbursts, they like Jolly Ranchers, MMs, and Twix the best.

Unsurprisingly, candy searches soar in October.

Missouri is for nerds and Alaska is for smarties. Or the candies anyways.

YOU CAN’T GO WRONG WITH CANDY… MOSTLY

While we did some candy-shaming in this article (much deserved, circus peanuts? Peanut butter kisses? Runts? Really?), at the end of the day candy is candy. Especially when it’s free.

And if you’re buying it for yourself, buy all the gross-to-most candies you want if they bring you joy. It’s 2020, if Circus Peanuts make you smile, buy a big ol’ bag.

With that being said, if giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, maybe skip the peanut butter kisses. Those black and orange wrapped candies are not only tasteless but might take out a kid’s tooth. Why not consider snickers or skittles or literally any other candy in the world?

It might just save your house a new toilet paper ‘do.

Each States’ Favorite Candy