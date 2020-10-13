Home Candy Map Of Each State’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Map Of Each State’s Favorite Halloween Candy

By
SouthFloridaReporter.com
-

Using Google Trends, we determined which states were the most avid fans of each candy. We examined 50 different popular (and some infamously unpopular) candies, giving us a range of candies that puts any grocery store shelf to shame.

We, being sane reasonable humans, excluded gum from our candy list. Gum isn’t a candy. Similarly, we excluded raisins, fruit snacks, and other things people try and pass off as candy to unfortunate trick-or-treaters. There is a reason some houses get egged on Halloween and it’s because they aren’t giving out treats.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

  • Starburst is a favorite with 6 states loving the fruity squares above all else
  • The winner is in, and between chocolate and non-chocolate candy, it’s a…toss-up.
  • 25 states prefer chocolate candies while 25 prefer gummies, fruit-flavored candies, and other non-chocolate candies.
  • If you ever wondered who likes those little orange and black wrapped candies deceptively titled “peanut butter kisses,” the answer is Connecticut. Really, Connecticuters? You’d rather have those tiny-unpleasant tasting bricks than a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup or Crunch bar?
  • New Hampshire isn’t much better, loving Circus Peanuts more than anyone other than my grandma.
  • 4 states favorite candy comes on a stick
  • Iowa may be home to the most candy lovers- In addition to Starbursts, they like Jolly Ranchers, MMs, and Twix the best.
  • Unsurprisingly, candy searches soar in October.
  • Missouri is for nerds and Alaska is for smarties. Or the candies anyways.

YOU CAN’T GO WRONG WITH CANDY… MOSTLY

While we did some candy-shaming in this article (much deserved, circus peanuts? Peanut butter kisses? Runts? Really?), at the end of the day candy is candy. Especially when it’s free.

And if you’re buying it for yourself, buy all the gross-to-most candies you want if they bring you joy. It’s 2020, if Circus Peanuts make you smile, buy a big ol’ bag.

With that being said, if giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, maybe skip the peanut butter kisses. Those black and orange wrapped candies are not only tasteless but might take out a kid’s tooth. Why not consider snickers or skittles or literally any other candy in the world?

It might just save your house a new toilet paper ‘do.

Each States’ Favorite Candy

State Candy
Alabama Starburst
Alaska Smarties
Arizona Mr Goodbar
Arkansas Skittles
California Crunch bar
Colorado Airheads
Connecticut Peanut Butter Kisses
Delaware Twizzlers
Florida Airheads
Georgia Starburst
Hawaii Kit Kat
Idaho Milk Duds
Illinois Kit Kat
Indiana Dum Dums
Iowa Starburst
Kansas Whoppers
Kentucky Heath bar
Louisiana Payday
Maine Liquorice
Maryland Blow pops
Massachusetts Junior Mints
Michigan Junior Mints
Minnesota Snickers
Mississippi Payday
Missouri Nerds
Montana Airheads
Nebraska Twizzlers
Nevada Kit Kat
New Hampshire Circus peanuts
New Jersey Crunch bar
New Mexico Hot tamales
New York Crunch bar
North Carolina Crunch bar
North Dakota Starburst
Ohio Blow pops
Oklahoma Runts
Oregon Reeses pieces
Pennsylvania Twizzlers
Rhode Island Baby Ruth
South Carolina Starburst
South Dakota Milky Way
Tennessee Blow pops
Texas Starburst
Utah Three Musketeers
Vermont Tootsie pop
Virginia Sour Patch Kids
Washington Kit Kat
West Virginia Tootsie rolls
Wisconsin Reeses peanut butter cups
Wyoming Hershey kisses

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR