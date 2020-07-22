Magnet Fishing: An Attractive New Hobby

We’ve covered some unusual styles of fishing in the past: bowfishing, slow pitch jigging – even Catfish noodling! However strange they may seem, they’re all just ways of catching dinner. Magnet fishing is… different. While other anglers are reeling in a meal or landing exotic fish, magnet fishers are quite literally hauling up trophies.

How do you fish with magnets? Why is it becoming so popular? And what are people trying to find? Today, we’ll answer all the questions you never knew you had about magnet fishing. Fair warning, you may be drawn to it yourself!

What is Magnet Fishing?

Magnet fishing is exactly what it sounds like: fishing, with magnets. Shocking, we know, but there really isn’t much more to it than that. You tie a rope onto a magnet and throw it in the water. If you’re lucky, it will stick to something that you can haul out and take home.

Have you ever dropped your keys down a drain as you got out of your car? Ever lost your favorite knife over the side of the boat while fishing? Plenty of people have, and that’s probably how magnet fishing got started. Since then it’s developed into a fully-fledged hobby that’s part environmentalism, part treasure hunting.

So, why do people do it? As we mentioned, part of the appeal is ecological. You can remove a ton of junk from the water, cleaning up your local river, or making a lake safer to swim in. You can also enjoy the thrill of fishing without hurting any fish. The main draw, though, is the constant possibility of finding sunken treasure.

What Can I Catch?

As you can imagine, there are endless things you could catch while magnet fishing. Anything and everything that contains iron is within your reach, from nuts and bolts to signposts, bicycles, tools, and even the angling classic – an old boot.

One of the most exciting things to find stuck to your magnet is a safe. In fact, you’d be surprised just how often people find old safes in rivers. Most of the time, they’re empty, probably dumped after a robbery. However, every once in a while, some lucky lodestoner stumbles across a real life treasure chest!

Then there’s the holy grail of magnet fishing: guns. Lots and lots of guns show up in rivers and canals, especially in Europe, which is apparently still littered with WWII weaponry. Revolvers are sometimes in full working order, although you should probably call the police if you find a modern weapon – there could be a good reason somebody threw it in a canal!