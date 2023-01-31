Low 80s With Patchy Fog Near The Gulf Coast And In The Interior

Warm Winter Sun

Tuesday starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior. After the fog burns off, we’ll see plenty of warm winter sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies as a weak front moves in. Look for a few showers near the Gulf coast and a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a seasonably cool morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The east coast metro area will see some early showers as well. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.