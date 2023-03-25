Lots Of Sun This Weekend

Saturday starts with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features plenty of sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies with a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate to high rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring lots of hot sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.