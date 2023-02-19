Lots Of Sun on Sunday With Highs Near The 80s

Lots of Sun on Sunday

Sunday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will be sunny around South Florida, so enjoy the holiday outdoors. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of February sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and just a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.