Lots Of Sun For Florida With A Shower Possible

Wednesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and some quick east coast showers on an ocean breeze. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring sunny skies to South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a warm ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun with a building ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida and breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.