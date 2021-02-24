Home Weather Lots Of Sun For Florida With A Shower Possible

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist


Wednesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and some quick east coast showers on an ocean breeze.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring sunny skies to South Florida.  Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a warm ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun with a building ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida and breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

