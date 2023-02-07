February Sun

Tuesday features lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and some clouds on a warm ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will start with plenty of sun, but look for building clouds and some showers as a front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.