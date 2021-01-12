Home Weather Lots of Clouds and Seasonable Warmth For Florida

Lots of Clouds and Seasonable Warmth For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of clouds and some sun at times.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers as a weak front approaches.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few lingering showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will feature plenty of clouds, sun at times, and some afternoon showers.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

