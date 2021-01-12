Lots of Clouds and Seasonable Warmth For Florida

Tuesday features lots of clouds and some sun at times. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers as a weak front approaches. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few lingering showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will feature plenty of clouds, sun at times, and some afternoon showers. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 60s.